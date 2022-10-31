6 Top Trends from Quilt Market 2022

It’s been a few years — a few long years — since Quilt Market was held in Houston, and my first impression on returning to this mecca for new products, fresh fabrics, and trend-setting designers was that although the show was smaller in size, it was still exciting to attend. The vendors at Quilt Market 2022 were enthusiastic and cheerful, happy to be back in the business of sharing their successes and taking orders.

Trying the longarm for the first time is a rite of passage for new market attendees.

Old friends and new greeted each other with hugs and shared handshakes. Newbies to Market marched up and down the aisles wide-eyed and tried their hand at a longarm machine. And reports from Sample Spree were that the Moda table was cleared of stock within 15 minutes of the doors opening. Some things never change!

Trend Spotting on the Floor at Quilt Market 2022

Each Quilt Market has a unique vibe, and 2022 didn’t disappoint. Although there were no over-the-top displays or must-see booths as in years past, larger fabric companies set the tone. The talent in the quilting industry truly shines when you consider the incredible fabric offerings from the companies you know and love. In the year to come, you can expect to see muted prints and textures; lots of stripes and florals; a rainbow of colorful batiks, and even a few non-woven substrates in your local shops.

1. New Neutrals

Moda led the way at Quilt Market 2022 with gorgeous holiday fabrics paired with gray. Check out the Lella Boutique holiday and reindeer quilts in tones you might not expect.

Lella Boutique Christmas Morning line of holiday fabrics

2. Celebrity Sells

Tula Pink and Kaffe Fasset branded products are everywhere… from Bernina machines to project bags. Both of these iconic FreeSpirit designers attracted crowds wherever they went. Tula’s Schoolhouse session was standing room only, and Kaffe celebrated his 85th birthday with cupcakes and a crowd.

These are just some of the many branded products from Kaffe and Tula.

3. Textures Abound

Quilting fabric will always be dominated by smooth substrates but keep an eye out for texture. Slubbed fabric, faux leather, and minky/cuddle also were highlighted by many vendors.

It’s fun to see quilts made from soft and snuggly fabrics beyond cotton!

4. Colored Machines

Thankfully, color is back! From the Bernina special editions featuring Tula and Kaffe to the darling entry-level Eversewn, machine companies are exploring the rainbow.

We’ve been waiting for more color when it comes to machines, and the industry is listening!

5. Hand Stitching, Anyone?

From big stitch quilting to point-of-sale embroidery kits, expect to see a lot more opportunities for handwork in your local stores. Vendors showcased lots of hand-dyed thread and beautiful pre-marked sashiko and crewel designs.

This hand stitching project line from Trailhead Yarns is one example of embroidery you’ll see in quilt shops.

6. Eco-friendly Products and Packaging

Organic cotton fabric isn’t the only way the industry is responding to consumer concerns about the environment. We noted packaging that used 100% recycled materials, new thread displays and spools made entirely of wood, and yards of embroidery thread wound on aluminum bobbins. Let’s hope this trend continues!

Change is in the Air

You could say that attending Quilt Market 2022 was like old times… but not entirely. The way we do business is changing, and not just because of the pandemic (although COVID-19 likely sped up the timeline).

Companies are embracing technology, reaching out to consumers in new and innovative ways, and leapfrogging the establishment, including some of the traditions of Quilt Market. Gone are the days that manufacturers waited to release new products until the doors of the convention center opened. Now, fabric lines are launched online to shop owners and consumers alike. Some high-end sewing machine manufacturers promote and sell directly to consumers, skipping the need for dealers.

Did you answer the 2022 Quilter’s Survey in 2022? Mark Hyland presented the results on Sunday Morning.

The good news is that the quilting industry remains strong. Industry leader Mark Hyland presented the Premier Needle Arts 2022 Quilter’s Survey to a large crowd at Quilt Market 2022. Key takeaways underscored that this multi-billion-dollar industry is here to stay.

Where we shop (online or locally) depends on availability of product

Video content is playing a bigger role in education and inspiration

Quilters remain dedicated to their craft, with more than 60% spending 6-20 hours/week

That last fact is uplifting. It is true of so many of my quilting friends.

Let’s keep it up!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

PS: I didn’t take a video crew with me to Quilt Market this year, but if you’re interested in seeing the footage from the last show in Houston, check out my 2019 videos from the show floor.