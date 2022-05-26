5 Ways to Thank a Veteran for Their Service and a Free Quilts of Valor® Pattern

Honoring the Brave

This weekend, Americans celebrate Memorial Day. As this holiday is the unofficial start of summer, some do it with parades and picnics, while others somberly remember fallen friends or family members who gave their lives for their country.

Memorial day reminds us all of the ultimate sacrifice made by many. These graves at Arlington Cemetery are decorated with American flags. Source: Wikepedia

As we reflect on the true meaning of the holiday first set aside in 1868 to honor fallen soldiers of the Civil War, we know there are many ways we can thank our military veterans and active-duty officers for their service. We’ve compiled a list of 5 Ways Quilters Can Thank a Veteran for their Service with words and deeds. Spoiler alert: making a Quilts of Valor® Quilt is tops on our list!

Honor the Flag by proudly displaying the Red, White, and Blue in your home or on your property. If you don’t have an official flag, you can stitch a quilt like You’re a Grand Old Flag and hang it on your door.

Designer Natalie Earnheart used a tumbler shape to craft this innovative, yet respectful, flag quilt.

2. Write a Check Many non-profit organizations would appreciate financial support for programs that help service members. The Quilts of Valor foundation provides comfort and compassion to service members and veterans touched by war. Learn more at qovf.org.

Inspired by a husband and son who have been deployed in the U.S. Army service, Abigail Dolinger designed “Lieutenant” to honor all service members. This quilt, and 10 others, is found in “Patriotic Quilts and Quilts of Valor®: 11 Traditional Designs to Make and Give” available for instant download.

3. Hire a Veteran to Speak at your Guild The men and women who have served our country have compelling stories of hope and resilience to tell. Consider asking a veteran to share their story with your guild. Maybe this would be an opportunity to share how receiving a Quilt of Valor touched their heart.

We are sure these veterans have stories to tell. You can learn more about them in an article about the Piecemakers sewing group from Highland’s ranch, Colorado. Their story is included in “Patriotic Quilts and Quilts of Valor®: 11 Traditional Designs to Make and Give” available for instant download. Image courtesy of Piecemakers of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

4. Send a Care Package Many organizations around the country provide opportunities for saying thank you to veterans or first responders with care packages. Check out your local resources, or look for other opportunities online.

5. Make a QOV Quilt Yes, you knew this one was coming! Quilts of Valor are not only treasured by the receiver, but also a physical reminder to the maker that our freedom is not free… but hard-won by those on the front line.

A Free Quilt of Valor Quilt Pattern, just for you!

Want to join in? Here’s a free quilt pattern that meets all the QOV requirements! And if you want to see more fantastic patriotic patterns just waiting to be stitched, along with compelling stories about Quilt of Valor

In addition, we asked some of our frequent designers to tell us more about their patriotic quilt patterns. Read on for their responses.

Indivisible designed by Diane Harris (stashbandit.net)

Indivisible by designer Diane Harris of stashbandit.net.

Many of my immediate and extended family members served in the military. I’m so thankful they were willing.

I’m grateful to every U.S. veteran, because as we all know, freedom isn’t free.

Friends & Heroes designed and made by Gina Gempesaw (gemhillquilts.com)

Friends & Heroes designed by Gina Gemesaw of greenhillquilts.com, has a lovely story behind it.

Late last year, our church asked for lap quilts that wheelchair-bound veterans could use. They needed to be a maximum of 39″ square just so it would not get caught in the wheels. It seems fitting to make a quilt that can then be awarded as a gift to a loved one or any deserving veteran. Laying out the blocks for 4 x 4 version works as a lap quilt, wheelchair or not, and it would look good hanging on a wall also! The star block is the “Crown of Thorns” block which I find appropriate for the recipients who have suffered in the defense of our country.

Lieutenant designed and made by Abigail Dolinger (abyquilts.wordpress.com)

Lieutenant designed and made by Abigail Dolinger

Both my husband and my son have been deployed in U.S. Army service. With this quilt, I honor them and all our service members who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to promote world peace and ensure the safety of our citizens.

Rising High designed and made by Mary Kay Davis (threadsonthefloor.com)

Rising High, by Mary Kay Davis of threadsonthefloor.com, is another gorgeous quilt.

As the daughter of a veteran, granddaughter of an American Red Cross award recipient for the Spanish Flu pandemic, and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, saluting those who have served our country is at the top of my list. This quilt would be great for the Quilts of Valor® program. It salutes those who have risen up and done their duty.

Sail On designed and made by Eileen Fowler and quilted by Ruthie Wasmuth

Sail On was designed by our colleague, Eileen Fowler.

My Quilts of Valor® design is a salute to my father, who served in the Korean war and rose to the rank of captain in the naval reserves. Dad split his career. Weekdays he was a supervisor at the telephone company. On weekends, he reported for navy duty.

Want more inspiration for ways you can show your colors and honor the red, white, and blue? We’ve gathered a wide array of patriotic quilt patterns, eBooks, and articles for beginners, novices, and experts. Many meet the Quilts of Valor® Foundation quilt pattern guidelines, and all are inspired by a sincere love of country. Check out this resource for more inspiration!

We’re digging into the stars and stripes while honoring the land we love. Please join us and make your own patriotic quilt!