5 Things We Love About Modern Quilts that Might Surprise You

Modern quilts are a reflection of the times. They are frequently bold, usually colorful, often graphic, and always unique. Do you agree?

I’ve been fortunate to have attended every QuiltCon so far, and – knock on wood! – am planning to be front-and-center at the award ceremony next week in Phoenix as the show opens. I have no idea at this moment which quilts will take home the big prizes or who will be tapped as the Best in Show, but I do know this: QuiltCon brings out the best in all modern quilters and inspires them to be more innovative with each and every quilt they make.

The Special Exhibits at QuiltCon offer lots of incredible eye candy. Don’t miss this year’s Temperature Quilts, featuring lots of examples of quilts that visually display the range of temperature over a year in a single location. Quilt pictured by Rebecca Cartwright.

Why do I love modern quilts so much? There are so many reasons, but here’s the thing: there is not one single aspect of modern quilting that makes this genre sing, but a host of them that converge. Yes, modern is on trend, but it is also thoughtful and ever-changing. If I had to pinpoint what makes modern quilts so special, it is impossible to do with just one component in mind.

That being said, let me highlight my Top 5 Reasons Modern Quilts Steal the Show each and every time I see them.

Fearless Use of Color Mosh Pit at the Golden by Maria Shell (QC2021 award winner for Best Machine Quilting, Framed) gets my vote for using color in a modern way. Not only is it a mash up of color, but a mash up of traditional blocks set in a modern grid. I love Maria’s sense of movement and her willingness to use every color, all the time.

Mosh Pit at the Golden by Maria Shell

Intense Texture of Quilting Heather Black, an amazing modern quilter for so many reasons, has the ability to combine blocks we’ve seen before (such as the orange peel) with components that are unexpected (such as stripes). Her quilt, Test Print, was featured on the cover of QuiltCon Magazine 2020. Not only is it a showstopper (and prize winner!) it also serves as a fine example of asymmetry, graphic simplicity, and expert use of negative space to expand the design with the quilted stitch – all components of modern quilts.

Test Print by Heather Black features bold design in both the layout of the blocks and the quilting in the negative space. Here’s a photo of Heather standing with her quilt and the magazine at QuiltCon 2020!

Bold Graphic Design Caroline Hadley’s Fanfold quilt has it all: bold color, asymmetry, negative space, and a surprising optical illusion that comes from angling a combination of HSTs and Half-Rectangle Triangles in opposite directions. It is brilliant! It is simple! It is MODERN!

Caroline Hadley’s Fanfold– last year’s cover quilt- is one of my all-time favorite modern quilts.

Joyous Disregard of the Rules Last year’s best of show winner, Émilie Trahan, created a gorgeous quilt filled with botanical references, strong curves, and moody colors. How did this quilt break the rules? While being thoroughly modern, it would also be ‘right at home’ in an exhibition of contemporary art quilts. Modern and art quilting shook hands in this quilt, and the result is exquisite. To learn more about Émilie’s quilt, pick up a copy of QuiltCon Magazine 2022 and browse the News and Notes section.

Blooming was the 2021 Best in show winner. It exemplifies why ‘breaking all the rules’ can be a very good thing.

Unsurpassed Passion for the Craft After creating piles of modern quilts, most modern quilters have a significant collection of scraps on hand. Why not use them all in a scrap quilt? It is good for the soul and good for the earth. Check out the Scrap Lattice Quilt Pattern by Heather Kojan for the perfect pattern to use your leftovers. The bold strips of color against the monochrome beige background present a perfect opportunity for us all to dip a toe in the modern movement!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

Modern quilts excite, inspire, and entice quiltmakers from every corner of the world to be creative! If you’re interested in finding more patterns for modern quilts, check out the resources at Quiltingdaily.com or peruse our Best of Modern Quilts Lookbook. From award winning patterns by QuiltCon winners, to contemporary placements perfect for practicing straight line quilting, you’ll find lots of options in the pattern store!