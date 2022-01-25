5 Quilt Studio Organization Tips from Quilting Arts Magazine

As quilters, we post our finishes on Instagram, share our frustrations on Facebook, and promote our techniques and classes in newsletters and on our blogs.
However, much of the work we do is accomplished in the privacy of our studios and rarely shared with our community. The popularity of touring open houses and backstage passes at concerts should be a clue: everyone wants to know where and how the magic happens.
At Quilting Arts, we’ve incorporated a series of articles in the pages of the magazine that does just that. The Show Us Your Studio series features a behind-the-scenes look at the workspaces of fiber artists. I love learning about how fiber artists organize their stash. Is their fabric arranged by color in clear plastic bins? Pulled together by fabric type – like batiks or hand dyes – and then stashed under a table? Does the artist showcase a thread collection on the wall for easy access and a splash of bright color, or tuck it away in drawers to protect it from light and dust?
Since January is the month we often equate with organization and starting fresh, I thought it would be fun to glean 5 tips for organizing fabric stash from previous “Open Studio” articles.
1. Lighting is key “Having lots of light and plenty of room to spread out are luxuries that I do not take for granted.” -Timna Tarr
2. Organize like items together “Every few years, I like to take every … single … thing … out from its drawer, cupboard, or shelf and rethink my storage and organization all over again.” -Karen Fricke
3. Keep everything within reach Surface design is messy – why not move it outdoors? Candy Glendening kept all of her tools in reach in her outdoor dye studio.
4. Set up stations “I set up three distinct workspaces in my studio: one for pressing and fusing; one for cutting and painting, and one for sewing that includes tables for my Bernina sewing machines.” -Susan Brubaker Knapp
5. Embrace joy Cindy Grisdela’s workspace is a jumble of color and textures because that’s what makes her energized and happy. “Each decision about color and shape influences the next and complex blocks repeat like beats of a melody.” -Cindy Grisdela
Yes, my favorite of the above tips is to embrace the joy of beauty in your own studio.
Here’s a photo of my workspace: I love to be here. I love to work here. I love to dream here. May you all experience joy in your own special space in the coming year!
Best,
Vivika Hansen DeNegre
Editor
