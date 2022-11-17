4 Fab Products from Quilt Market in Houston, TX

As you may know, Quilt Market in Houston, Texas is an industry-insider trade show that happens every October (immediately before International Quilt Festival). Those in-the-know may also remember that many new quilting products from high-end sewing machines to improved versions of the humble safety pin are introduced at this event. Quilt shop owners (and magazine editors!) look forward to the opportunity to see, touch, and test every new item for the first time while attending Quilt Market and before purchasing them for their stores.

This year’s Sneak Peek exhibit did not disappoint. I found loads of products I’d not heard about prior to the show!

As an editor of a quilting magazine, I enjoy the yearly visit to Quilt Market in Houston, TX for so many reasons. First and foremost, I meet with other industry professionals and learn first-hand about trends within the quilting world. I usually start my visit at the “Sneak Peek” display case located outside the main hall where manufacturers showcase their newest products. Before I set foot on the show floor, I already have an idea about what’s new and can plan my path through the myriad of vendors on the show floor.

Among the 2022 trends I previously highlighted, some of my favorite new products from Quilt Market 2022 include the following:

1. Organic Thread from Scanfil

Before even entering the show, I knew this product would be top on my list. It is elegant, strong, and oh-so-beautifully packaged on wooden spools. When this thread from Scanfil hits a shop near you, make sure to hold it in your hand and feel the difference a bit of care for our environment can make. It is truly an exquisite example of eco-friendly material.

This Dutch-made 100% organic thread wound on wooden spools is a wonder to behold.

2. Leather Bag handles

These elegant handles by Miyako might not be technically a “quilting product” but they immediately caught my eye. All you need is a square of fabric and these handles to create a Japanese-inspired Furoshiki carrying bag. I’m intrigued.

I’ve found several patterns online for different styles of bags to use with these handles.

3. New Fabric Adhesives

Who doesn’t love a new fabric glue stick in their box of tricks? This adhesive from Odif will not gum beneath your needle.

I’m excited to try all of these products, from the leather bag handles to the flat-head heat-resistant pins! I feel a day in the studio coming on…

4. Heat-resistant Pins

They are long, flat, and easy to use! I love how these pins can be positioned prior to pressing and then pulled out easily using the textured head. They are a great innovation.

Of course, so many other products debuted at Market, from longarm quilting machines to exotic batiks and even a fabric marbling kit (be still my heart!) and you’ll be reading more about all these innovations in future articles.

I’ll be experimenting soon with Deco Art’s Water Marbling fabric kit. Can’t wait!

In the meantime, you’ll find me stitching away on my latest quilt and dreaming about the next opportunity to add color, line, and texture to my latest quilt until the next Quilt Market in Houston, TX!

Best,

Vivika DeNegre