4 Cozy Quilt Patterns to Keep You Warm this Winter

Oh, we’re in the middle of it now! The frosty, cold weather, the short days and long, freezing nights, the snow that won’t melt away and perhaps keeps increasing. It’s the middle of winter and we’d better get used to it because it’s not going to be over anytime soon! While it may be too soon to get ready for spring, it’s never too soon to start working on cozy quilt patterns that will keep you warm until winter abates.

Any quilt will certainly keep you warm, but there are some quilts that have that extra cozy factor that warm your heart and soul along with your body. Check out my picks for some of the best cozy quilt patterns that will keep you warm during the deep winter.

’Tis the Season to be Freezin’ by Margie Ullery

As I mentioned above, ‘tis the season to be freezin’ and here is a quilt that understands exactly what I mean—it’s even in the name! ’Tis the Season to Be Freezin’, designed by Margie Ullery, is a cute, fun, warm, easy-to-sew quilt that will beat those winter blues but good.

Look at those cozy hats and mittens! The bright, cheerful palette! Trees, snowflakes, and simple patchwork units round out the scene. I love a scrappy quilt pattern, and this one would look especially awesome in Christmas print scraps.

Cozy Comfort by Sarah Maxwell

This next quilt, Cozy Comfort by Sarah J. Maxwell, exemplifies everything I love about quilt design, patchwork, and the magic of color and value placement. The single, simple, basic block is colored in two different arrangements, and when they’re combined the result is a marvel of pattern, print, and composition!

It just looks so appealing and inviting! So warm and cozy! This design is truly more than the sum of its parts, and the fact that it’s made in flannel is the cherry on top of this enticing quilty treat. And it couldn’t be easier to make—try it and you won’t be sorry that you did.

Sweater Weather by Lorna McMahon

One nice thing about winter is having a dedicated cozy wardrobe to help you through it; instead of calling it the freezin’ season, you can put a positive spin on it and call it ‘sweater weather’.

This delightful design, called—what else—Sweater Weather, designed by Lorna McMahon, shows off a winter wardrobe ready for duty. Hats, sweaters, and mittens, all sewn up in the cutest prints, promise warmth, color, and style on this super warm, super wonderful quilt.

Sweater Weather by Bea Lee

While we try hard not to have duplicate quilt titles, it can occasionally happen with different brands producing quilt patterns simultaneously. I can’t very well show you a quilt called Sweater Weather without also showing you the other, equally exceptional quilt called, uh, Sweater Weather.

This one, inspired by Scandinavian knitting motifs, is designed by Bea Lee and is so stylish and modern-looking. A simple, jolly palette in solid fabrics, sewn up with easy patchwork, is a practically perfect way to warm up your winter blues.

Want More Cozy Quilt Patterns?

If you’re on the hunt for more quilt designs that will keep you warm and snug throughout the winter, then check out the Quilting Daily shop here! We’ve got plenty of options to choose from like Fall Drive designed by Terrie Peterson from the September/October 2018 issue of McCall’s Quilting magazine.

Fall Drive designed by Terrie Peterson

Why not level-up your Netflix and chilling game with a cozy quilt? Nothing beats tucking yourself in a warm blanket while watching your favorite show or movie. Even better, you can create the perfect cocoon of warmth by layering up with a few extra quilts! So let’s review:

Question: What do we do when its cold?

Answer: Get cozy! Question: How do we get cozy?

Answer: Make quilts and use them!

Happy quilting!