3801 – Bubble Circuits

There’s more than one way to make a perfect circle! Angela Huffman reinterprets a favorite pattern from Susan McDermott, called Bubble Circuits, as a baby quilt, showcasing various ways to create circles. From hand appliqué to special tools, find your own circle on this episode of “Love of Quilting”!
Tools Used:
- Karen Kay Buckley’s Bigger Perfect Circles (TM)
- StayFlo starch
- Cotton swab or appliqué brush
- TrueCut 360 from Grace Company
- Fabric Circle Cutter from Fiskars
- Creative Grids CGRSAV1 Circle Savvy ruler
- Jillily Studio Applique Set (includes 2oz. Appli-Glue, Quilter’s Digit, Starch Brush, Poke-A-Dots Sticky Thimbles and Bohin Size 11 Appliqué needles)
- 80-weight cotton thread (battleship gray)
- Steam A Seam 2 Lite fusible web from The Warm Company
Fabrics Used: Ahoy Mermaids and Minky both from Riley Blake Fabrics
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company https://warmcompany.com/
Published In: Bubble Circuits by Susan McDermott was originally published in the September/October 2014 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, and can also be found in the 3800 series eBooklet.
