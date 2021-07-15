Christmas in July - 40% Off PATTERNS*! Shop the Sale >
3801 – Bubble Circuits

By: Vanessa Lyman
There’s more than one way to make a perfect circle! Angela Huffman reinterprets a favorite pattern from Susan McDermott, called Bubble Circuits, as a baby quilt, showcasing various ways to create circles. From hand appliqué to special tools, find your own circle on this episode of “Love of Quilting”!

Tools Used:

  • Karen Kay Buckley’s Bigger Perfect Circles (TM)
  • StayFlo starch
  • Cotton swab or appliqué brush
  • TrueCut 360 from Grace Company
  • Fabric Circle Cutter from Fiskars
  • Creative Grids CGRSAV1 Circle Savvy ruler
  • Jillily Studio Applique Set (includes 2oz. Appli-Glue, Quilter’s Digit, Starch Brush, Poke-A-Dots Sticky Thimbles and Bohin Size 11 Appliqué needles)
  • 80-weight cotton thread (battleship gray)
  • Steam A Seam 2 Lite fusible web from The Warm Company

Fabrics Used: Ahoy Mermaids and Minky both from Riley Blake Fabrics

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company https://warmcompany.com/

Published In: Bubble Circuits by Susan McDermott was originally published in the September/October 2014 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, and can also be found in the 3800 series eBooklet
