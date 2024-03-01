It’s National Craft Month, one of our favorite months of the year! Now you may be wondering how to celebrate National Craft Month, but not to worry — we’ve got the answer! We’re fanning the flames of our shared quilting obsession by offering you 31 quilting techniques, tricks, hacks, and ideas to last you the entire month of March. Check back one tip at a time or binge the whole thing at once – whatever suits your creative fancy. We hope that you learn something new and are inspired to take your quilting to a whole new level. Join us on this #NationalCraftMonth journey by checking out each of our 31 quilting techniques below!

National Craft Month 2023

Click on a topic below to jump to that part of the page!

1.) Try a New Color Palette

Are you in a color rut? Even if you find joy quilting with a specific combination of colors, you might want to branch out and try something new when choosing colors for your next quilt. We find inspiration in the photo gallery of our phones, and you might too. Although many of our recent quilt finishes reflect an autumnal theme with lots of gold and orange, we love the pink and teal combination found in this image of a rose touched by frost. Why not let Mother Nature choose the colors for your next quilt?

Using this rose image as a guide, you can immediately compare it to fabric swatches and identify the perfect hue. This can also be accomplished digitally with more accuracy, but we love pulling the colors we see from our stash and arranging them without the aid of a digital ‘color picker’. Using just the photo as a guide, we pulled 10 fabrics from our stash that correspond to the foreground rose and the background of the photo. Now we just need to add in a few light and medium tones and our next palette is finished!

2.) Mark Making: Retired Kitchen Items

It’s almost spring! That means it’s time to start thinking of the fun you can have outdoors with painting, printing, stamping, and mark making on fabric! Sure, you can buy great stampers, blocks for printing, and many other beautiful supplies at the art store, but you can also recycle and repurpose so many things from your home instead. Today is all about gadgets and items — even food! — from the kitchen.

Mashers and mallets often have designs that are perfect for printing. Three of these tools once mashed potatoes and pounded meat flat — now, they make excellent stampers or stencils. If you have a large enough stamp pad, press the masher onto the pad and then print the image on fabric. Lift up and print again — without re-inking — for a ‘ghost’ print, a faint image of the original print. Or re-ink and make monoprints of the shape.

These mashers can also be used as stencils: Place the clean masher onto fabric, pick up some paint with a dauber or cosmetic sponge, and daub the paint through the masher and onto the fabric. The masher will act as a resist so when you remove it from the fabric, a pattern remains.

In addition, retired cookie or fondant cutters, cans and jars (sand any sharp edges), and many sorts of containers and cardboard destined for the recycling bin can have at least a bit more life as stampers, printing tools, scrapers, and more. Use your imagination and what you have on hand for lots of mark-making fun!

3.) Cyanotype Printing on Fabric: Everything Old is New Again!

This ageless photography (yes, photography) technique is equally as beautiful on fabric as it is on paper. We often think of blue-and-white quilts as traditional, but using cyanotype process is also a contemporary quilting trend. Keep these tips in mind when trying your hand at cyanotype as you explore this fantastic process.

1 Start with fresh pretreated fabrics: Using pretreated fabric such as those from Jacquard sheets will get you started in a jiffy. All you need to do is follow the manufacturer’s instructions and – before you open the package – have all your materials ready to go. 2 Work in a dimly lit room: Exposing the fabric sheets to sunlight before you’re ready to start the process will result in murky prints. 3 Place your fabric on a board or tray, then arrange your elements on the fabric and pin them in place: Choose a flat ‘mask’ (such as a leaf, fern, or paper cut out) for your image. As an alternative, you can also use a black image printed onto a clear plastic sheet. 4 Place the board in sunlight: the fabric will turn grayish as it exposes. 10 minutes in bright sunlight should do the trick! 5 Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the last few steps of rising and adding hydrogen peroxide if needed. Then watch the magic happen as the print develops and turns blue!

4). Mark Making: Reclaim Items From the Tool Shed or Garage

When one of our editors bought a house a few years ago, there was a makeshift workshop of built-in shelves and work tables in the garage. The previous owner was a DIY person so, not unexpected. Upon closer inspection, she also found collections of tools, screws, nails, washers, and whatchamacallits. Most of it had been sitting and collecting dust. Then she had this idea — how can some of these items be used in surface design and mark making? — and her brain exploded! These are some of the ways she repurposed some of these items.

✓ Black button-looking whatnots: These items at the top of the photo are a hard plastic of medium weight; they look almost like a button—that is, if the buttonhole was a singleton and very large. I plan to scatter these on cyanotype-treated fabric and make sunprints. I imagine adding hand embroidery to the fabric with the ‘button’ print as the center of a flower. ✓ Long, threaded, metal rod: This extra-long bolt looks like a screw without a top or a pointy end. I will coat a gel printing plate with a very thin layer of paint, don my latex gloves, and carefully roll the rod through the paint. I will then place fabric carefully on top, roll with a clean brayer, and pull off the fabric. I anticipate getting a subtle linear pattern. Fingers crossed! ✓ Screen repair kit and red sandpaper: I love texture so I’m going to try placing both the screen repair material and the sandpaper under the fabric and using some Inktense pencils or blocks to do a rubbing, creating a textural pattern on the fabric.

5). Embellishment Using Washers

Glam and sparkle, not to mention bright jewel tones can really bring a quilt to the next level. Here is an amazing idea for a glitzy handmade embellishment using embossed washers developed by Susan Brubaker Knapp. Believe it or not, this embellishment starts as a regular metal washer from the hardware store. Stamp it with alcohol inks, then sprinkle with ultra thick embossing enamel powder (I used Melt Art™ Ultra Thick Embossing Enamel™) and heated with it a heat gun.

6.) Softer Fusible Appliqué Windowing Technique

When fusing larger appliqué patches, the added bulk of fusible material may add undesirable stiffness to the quilt in the fused area, which could affect the overall feel of the finished quilt. Instead, try this tip for “windowing” your fusible appliqués! For softer fusible appliqué shapes, after tracing an appliqué motif onto the paper side of fusible web, lightly draw another line approximately ¼” inside of the line you just drew. Carefully cut away the inner line of fusible web to remove the center, and continue as instructed in your quilt pattern.

7.) Best Thread for Quilting

For precise quilt piecing, choose a quality medium- to fine-weight thread, such as 50- or 60-wt. (the larger the number, the finer the thread). This size of thread will not add unnecessary bulk to your seam allowances and will nest into the fabric when pressed to “set” the stitching (prior to pressing seam allowances to the side or open). Quality thread will be strong, have less lint, and be less likely to break as you sew! Be sure to try several brands to choose your favorite, as the same labeled size of thread may vary in thickness from brand to brand. It’s also helpful to use the same size thread in your bobbin. An often-overlooked tip: it matters how the thread feeds off its spool!

For spools where the thread is wound crisscrossing on the spool like “x’s”, it is important that the thread feeds off the top of the spool, and that the spool itself is held steady/does not spin; essentially, the thread “untwists” itself as it feeds. For spools where the thread is not wound crisscross on the spool like “x’s”, it is important that thread feeds from the side of the spool, allowing the spool itself to turn on a spindle which prevents adding any twist as it feeds. Remember this tip when winding your bobbins, too! Now you know another way to prevent mysterious needle knots, tension troubles, broken needles, and breaking bobbin threads!

8.) Machine Embroidery for Beginners

Venturing into embroidery is exciting, but it can also be a little intimidating. Embroidery machine models also vary greatly, so what works for your friend might not work for you if you are using different machines. Research your machine (YouTube is a great resource!) to learn the ins and outs of your machine and learn all of the great features.

Next, test out your embroidery design on a similar weight scrap of fabric before you commit to embroidering the actual item. You will want to do this every time you embroider for best results. Sometimes you just need to make a little tweak in stabilizer, thread, or needles for embroidery perfection! Happy Embroidery!

9.) Big Stitch Quilting

Big Stitch Quilting, sometimes also referred to as Utility Quilting, is very similar to hand quilting, but with a few key differences. For one, longer stitch lengths (e.g., ¼”), are used, which means the hand quilting will go faster! Another difference is that perle cotton is used instead of traditional hand quilting thread; Perle Cotton comes wound in small balls and is often found in shops near embroidery supplies.

Another notable difference of Big Stitch Quilting versus regular hand quilting is that the thicker perle cotton adds a bolder, more visible design element to the quilt. Compared to machine quilting, Big Stitch Quilting can also make for a softer-feeling quilt. Check out some of our essential supplies for Big Stitch Quilting.

10.) Use it Up! A New Life for Leftover Dyes

After a surface-design session, have you ever found you’ve had more dye than you needed? What should you do with your leftover dye? Don’t throw it away – use it! Ditching your dye is not only wasteful, it can also be toxic to the environment. Here’s a tip you might want to try from Beth Schillig, an artist who demonstrated this technique on Quilting Arts TV. Use those drips and dribbles to dye socks (she buys her bamboo sock blanks in bulk) or sop up the extra dye liquid with fabric you can later use for quilt labels. Either one makes artful use of your resources!

11.) Hand Appliqué

Hand appliqué is sew much fun and a great way to add a little personality to your latest project! And we’ve got a super secret pro tip to share, too: When hand appliquéing, cut your background oversized to allow for shrinkage during the appliqué process. Carefully press the completed block and trim to the unfinished block size.

12.) Standard Quilt Sizes: Quilt Coverage

When determining the size of your finished quilt for your bed, keep in mind that your quilting, if moderate to heavy, may reduce the finished size of your quilt by 1” to 3″ or more. Plan accordingly to make sure your quilt covers your entire mattress and hangs down far enough on the sides to your liking. If you want to be able to tuck your quilt under the pillow, you’ll need to add about 10” to the ideal quilt length.

Related Articles

13.) Gifts for Quilters: Making and Baking

I love to bake and I’m always in search of clever ways to gift my goodies because I can’t (and shouldn’t!) eat all of the things I make. This clever quilted basket is my new go-to for sharing with my quilty friends. Easy to make and fun to customize with special fabrics, like novelty or their favorite colors, it can be used by the recipient for whatever they like. If you aren’t a baker, fill it with fat quarters, notions, or your favorite pattern.

14.) Relax with Chicken Scratch Embroidery

Want to make quick work stitching chicken scratch embroidery designs on your next project? Here is a tip that most embroidery enthusiasts learn over time but often forget to pass on to others. Chicken scratch embroidery (also known as Broderie Suisse, Australian Cross Stitch, and Depression Lace) is a variation of cross stitch that is traditionally stitched on gingham fabric using perle mercerized cotton thread or stranded embroidery thread. The gingham squares act as stitching guides and help to form a lacy pattern. Your Needle has 2 ends – the eye and the point. Use them both for this technique.

Most of us use the sharp point of a needle exclusively when stitching. But consider this: The beauty of Chicken Scratch Embroidery comes from creating a cross stitch grid, then weaving and looping other threads to connect those crosses. When weaving and looping your stitches through other threads, the sharp point of the needle might catch and split the threads resulting in sloppy embroidery. If you simply turn your needle and weave with the WRONG end – the eye instead of the point – you’ll avoid that problem! Try it!

15.) Quilt Block Patterns

Quilt block patterns are a great way to learn about the traditional, creative folk craft/art of quilting! Try making various individual quilt blocks to explore exciting methods and new designs. Quilters have long enjoyed “sampler” quilts in which every block in the quilt is a different pattern. Not only is the resulting quilt one-of-a-kind, but quilters learn valuable techniques and avoid any possibility of the boredom of repetition! The cleverness of quilters never ends, and by sewing different quilt block patterns, you are sure to discover innovative techniques.

Experienced quilters feeling a creative slump also turn to quilt block patterns to explore fresh ideas or rediscover classics. Look to our excellent resource of an entire library of free quilt block patterns alphabetized by block name. In addition, we offer a downloadable collection of 1000 unique quilt block patterns designed by current top designers! If you’re familiar with the essential beginner quiltmaking skills, remember that you can also use any quilt pattern that interests you and make a sample/test quilt block. Have creative fun by sewing quilt block patterns as part of your quilting journey!

16.) Make it Modern: Quilt Patterns that Span the Ages

Are you looking for ways to incorporate traditional quilt motifs in modern quilt patterns? Have you discovered the flexibility of creating fresh designs using tried-and-true shortcuts that can turn a lovely traditional setting into a stunning modern quilt? Consider this: Flying Geese are versatile blocks that can be used in lots of different ways.

On their own and stacked vertically, they create a strong visual line of triangles that can easily be rearranged and oriented in another direction. But my favorite use of this block is to arrange 4 Flying Geese units around a square to replicate a star. Be Still My Heart by Nancy Scott uses this technique. For complete instructions on how to create fast flying geese, check out the 4-at-a-time method. Flying geese will soon become your favorite modern quilt block!

17.) Work Faster with Chain Piecing

To maximize your quilting time, it’s worthwhile to take a bit of extra time up front to sort and organize your patches so you can chain piece everything. Sew the first seam on all the blocks, without cutting the thread. Then once you have a long chain of joined patches, you can cut them apart and press them all at once, then chain piece the next step. It will save so much time in the long run.

When you sew blocks together to make a row, chain piece those too! Sew two blocks together, then two more blocks without cutting the thread, then two more blocks, etc. It makes for easier pressing, also, to sew the blocks into rows in this way. Finally, chain piece your rows too! Don’t sew a third row to two joined rows—join two rows, then two rows, and so on, then press the joined pairs of rows before chain piecing the next set of rows. You’ll find that your sewing time will be more productive when you adopt this as a habit for every project.

18.) Work Faster: Finish Binding by Machine

Many quilters enjoy the final step of attaching the binding of a quilt to the backing by hand and some really do not. By the time some quilters get to the last stage, they want to be done as quickly as possible! Instead of getting their needle and thread. In those cases, you can just get your trusty Clover Wonder Clips, fold the binding over to the back.

Make sure the clip is holding the folded edge beyond the stitch line, and that none of the seam allowance is bunched up under there. Then, put it under the sewing machine needle (with a walking foot attached) and just…stitch in the ditch! It takes a little bit of practice to get it just right, but the results are tidy and secure. And it’s done in a fraction of the time it would take to sew it by hand.

19.) Pressing Matters

Pressing vs. Ironing: What’s the difference? When you “press” you lift the iron up, place it on your fabric, then pick it up again to move it. When you “Iron”, you move the iron back and forth along the fabric. While both are effective ways to remove wrinkles from fabric, ironing can stretch the bias in your fabric, distorting your block. Press blocks instead, especially when there are triangles or curves in your blocks. For more tips, check out our Pressing Matters Playlist on Fons & Porter’s YouTube Channel.

20.) Changing Block Sizes

The main thing to remember when you are going to change the size of a block is to subtract the seam allowance first, then multiply the finished dimensions by the desired number, then add the seam allowance again at the end. If you remember that basic idea, you can make almost any patchwork block at almost any size!

(original cut size) – (seam allowance) x (amount to increase) + (seam allowance) = new cut size

21.) Fastest Quilts Ever

At Quilting Daily we LOVE fast quilts! So we thought we’d relay a few of our favorite fast quilts in case you would like to partake in any of these fast beauties!

✓ Jelly Sandwich – “This spring-like quilt has plenty of pop. Just make simple rectangles and squares for fast and easy construction. Ours is made of fabrics from the Basic Brights collection by Windham Fabrics.” – Tracy Mooney ✓ Fast Lane – “A bold look with an effortless quilt and Chevrons are always popular. Large blocks create the look of Flying Geese, adding intrigue and drama to this scrappy quilt. It’s the perfect project for beginners and those looking to make a quilt in a weekend!” – Valerie Uland ✓ Glimmer Glow – “One of my personal favorite fast quilts – the bright colors, ombre strips and polka dots all come together in this sleek, stylish design, and construction quick and easy.” – Gigi Levsen

22.) A Summary of Quilt Sizes

Quilts can be made in many different sizes but if you want one for your bed, you may need to do a little bit of math to figure out the best size. Borders are one of the easiest ways to adjust an existing quilt pattern to make it just the size you want. Here’s a basic formula to calculate the ideal quilt size for your bed.

Below is a list of the standard recommended sizes for bed quilts. A few inches difference in either direction is not cause for concern—you can decide if the standard size will work for you, or you can adjust by adding or subtracting block rows and borders. Find out more about quilt sizes here.

✓ Crib/Toddler: 36” x 60” ✓ Youth: 54” x 78” ✓ Twin: 70” x 90” ✓ Full/Double: 84” x 90” ✓ Queen: 90” x 95” ✓ King: 108” x 95” ✓ California King: 108” x 108”

*Note – W = width, D = depth, L = length

23.) Triangle-Squares

There are a wide variety of methods for assembling triangle-square units these days. You could start by using die-cutting machines or rulers to cut all those right-angled triangles. Unfortunately, the stretchy bias along the long (hypotenuse) edge can create a distorted unit. Instead, why not make multiple units quickly with some of our Sew Easy techniques?

24.) Mitered Borders

Many quilters are intimidated by mitered borders. They might seem challenging, but they are easier than you may think. And that angled seam often complements the design of quilts. Consider the look it can create with a striped or border print. Or how much easier it can be to sew multiple borders together first, then add them to the quilt with a mitered corner. With a little math, you can make any border a mitered border. To calculate how long the borders need to be, use the formula and follow our simple Sew Easy Lesson for Mitered Corners!

Length of the quilt side + (width of the border X 2) + 2”

25.) Stitch-and-Flip

Have you ever struggled with the Stitch-and-Flip technique? (We’ve all been there!) A couple of tips will have you on the road to success. After marking the diagonal line from corner-to-corner on the smaller square, use the line as a guide and stitch just a sliver closer to the outside corner. This will help accommodate the thickness of the fabric and the stitching when you do the flip. Then, BEFORE trimming ¼” away from the seam, flip the corner, align it with the outside corner, and gently press. This ensures a nice square corner. Now you can un-flip the patch and trim off that corner. Gently press the flipped patch again, if needed.

26.) Faux Piped Binding

If you are running short on time when finishing a quilted gift, or simply prefer to do your bindings completely by machine, you’ll love faux piped bindings. Since the technique uses two fabrics, it can also come in handy if you run short on your intended binding print. This technique is less complicated than it looks, and it’s a quick way to add a nice finishing touch to any quilt.

27.) Adding a Quilt Label

Even after taking that final stitch in your binding, your quilt isn’t complete until you’ve added a label. Ideally, a quilt label will provide information about you, the pattern design, quilter, recipient, date, and where it was made. Make it simple by writing directly on the back of the fabric using a permanent marker. Purchase a lovely fabric label—ready for you to personalize. Or enlist your home printer, a nice font, and some printable fabric. For heirloom quilts, consider an embroidered label. Artists sign their work—and you should too!

28.) Sewing Melon Shapes

This tip actually came from one of our Love of Quilting TV watchers! Thank you to Helen Deuel of Cave Junction, Oregon for such a phenomenal tip! “My tip makes sewing melon shapes really easy! I glue each end of the melon to the other piece. When I’ve used pins, the fabric still shifts as it goes under the presser foot, when the pin is removed, and that ¼” seam is crucial!”

29.) How to Approach a Double Wedding Ring Quilt Pattern

The Double Wedding Ring quilt pattern has curves, and thousands of pieces, and many fiendish seams. It requires lots of fabric, lots of cutting, and lots of planning—from color placement to timing to physical space in which to work. And picking the right template and tools is key. If you’re planning a Double Wedding Ring quilt using traditional, 1930s-style fabrics, or perhaps something a bit different (think, batiks), you really need to look into tools and templates to make the process go as smoothly as possible. There are several options out there.

The Marti Michell template set has seven full-size template pieces to create the type of Double Wedding Ring quilt you’re looking for. We also like Darlene Zimmerman’s Simpli-EZ Double Wedding Ring Template, which only has three template pieces, and once you get the hang of it, works great! If you’re using templates, a smaller rotary cutter (18mm is ideal, 28mm is great) and a spinning mat are truly wonderful. You can get accurate cuts in the curved sections and can cut all the way around a template without walking around a table, or shifting your fabric and templates.

30.) Temperature Quilt Visual Reminders

One way that modern quilters from around the world are marking the progress of the seasons is by ‘noticing’ their environment with temperature quilts. The basic premise of creating one of these quilts is to make a visual record of the variety of temperatures in a single location over a set period of time. The maker assigns a specific fabric to a temperature (or temperature range) and then creates one block each day using the appropriate colors.

Here’s a tip for creating your own version – Keep a visual record. I gathered 16 fabrics that spanned the rainbow and assigned each a 5-degree range in temperature. I snipped a 1″ square of each fabric, stapled them to a heavy sheet of paper, and labeled each with the temperature range. Now I have a visual reminder of which fabric should be used for each temperature. Learn more about making a temperature quilt by reading this blog post.

31.) Baby Quilts

Baby quilts are always a popular topic of conversation. If you or somebody you know has a baby on the way and you’re thinking of starting a baby quilt project of your own, here’s a few tips for you. Five tips within a tip! How can it get better than that? Read on to check out our top tips for creating quilts and accessories for the modern baby.

1 Baby quilts are meant to be used—spit happens! Not only should your fabrics and trims all be washable, it makes sense to wash, dry, and press all fabrics before you start sewing. This will also ensure that you don’t get shrinkage later on that could distort the quilt. In addition, pre-washing the fabric reduces the baby’s exposure to dirt and chemicals from the cloth. 2 For comfort and durability, look for high-quality cotton fabrics and soft flannels. 3 Pastels and primaries are tried and true, but consider bright greens, oranges, and unusual color combinations like soft gray and ochre. 4 Intricately pieced patterns make impressive quilts, but if you’re looking for easy baby quilts to make, you might try a wholecloth quilt or mat decorated with appliqués and/or simple stitching. 5 When making anything for babies and small children, leave off small items (like buttons)—they’re choking hazards. Also, make sure strings or straps are too short to wrap around a baby or child’s neck.

How Will You Celebrate National Craft Month?

With so many amazing projects, techniques, and tutorials to choose from, we have no doubt you’ll make something amazing during National Craft Month! And whether it’s a scrappy basket, a temperature quilt, or something totally different, we want to see what you create! Share with our team on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.