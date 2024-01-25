Quilting Projects for Jelly Rolls and Fabric Strips: 6 Designs to Sew

At the beginning of every New Year we talk a lot about resolutions. Many of us will join a gym, some will resolve to get organized, and others will pursue a hobby. For those of us whove found quilting to be our preferred pastime, this might be the year to make a quilting resolution. Maybe you want to make more quilts, design your own quilts, or to master a tried and true quilting technique. So, with that in mind, we’re sharing six quilting projects for jelly rolls and fabric strips that you’re sure to love!

Whether you like to make resolutions or not, you cant go wrong practicing quilting techniques. Strip piecing is one technique every quilter should knowand one I look forward to exploring in this New Year. I’ve accumulated my fair share of jelly rolls, precut strips, and long pieces of scrap fabric over the last few years. So Ive been on the hunt for strip quilting projects that will help me make a dent in my stash. Luckily, there are several projects that fit the bill on our website — and lots of them can be found within the pages of the Winter 2017 issue of Make it! Patchwork. Read on to check out a few small projects for the kitchen I cant wait to start:

1.) Roller Ball Table Runner by Brigitte Heitland

I’m in love with this contemporary table runner by Brigitte Heitland! Not only does this allow me to use up fabric scraps, it also will help me practice appliqué. The black background fabric really makes the colorful prints pop. Its easy to customize the look of this table runner by simply choosing different prints or solids for the strips and auditioning various background fabrics.

2.) Modern Mug Rugs by Denise Russell

These darling Modern Mug Rugs are the perfect small quilting project to make with 2-½” strips. Break out a favorite jelly roll or dip into your stash of fabric scraps to make this variation of the Snowball quilt block. Originally featured in Modern Patchwork.

3.) Contemporary Square in the Circle Coasters by Malka Dubrawsky

If string piecing is your scene, youll adore these darling coasters designed by Malka Dubrawsky. These charming coasters measure 6 in diameter so they are quick to make and a great way to utilize strips of scrap fabric. Its also easy to customize a set of two coasters, making them the perfect gift for you or anyone else on your list.

4.) Table Runner & Placemats by Carol McLeod

Make this easy table set using precut strips of fabric on prints that match your décor. The runner and placemats are reversible, giving you two sets in one!. Placemat size is 19″ x 13″, table runner is 51″ x 13″. Honestly, what’s not to love about these adorable quilted masterpieces?

5.) Garden Party Place Mats by Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Place mats are a great way to show off a favorite selection of fabrics. Highlight a few of your beloved prints as you practice strip quilting this quick project by Vivika Hansen DeNegre. The unstructured piecing of the place mats allows for creativity and individual variation. Plus, this project is a manageable way to experiment with quilt design and machine quilting on your domestic sewing machine

6.) Hot Pocket from Stitch Spring, 2012

This adorable cross between hot pad and oven mitt features patchwork and embroidery. It’s a cross between a hot pad and an oven mitt and twice as cute. It uses Insul-Bright to keep the heat away, and cotton batting for extra comfort.

What Will You Create?

Our online shop has sew many quilting projects for jelly rolls and fabric strips that will help you expand your quilting skills this coming year! And the Winter 2017 edition of Make it! Patchwork features 22 colorful designs like these that you're sure to love.

Happy quilting!

Brenna