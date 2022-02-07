Crazy for QuiltCon! 50% off Past QuiltCon Patterns & Issues >
Articles, Free Quilt Patterns, Quilt Blocks, Quilting Tips, Trending

150+ Free Quilt Block Patterns

By: Quilting Daily Team, Posted on
150 free quilt block patterns header image with an array of quilt blocks
07
Feb

Welcome to our library of 150+ free quilt block patterns! We’ve compiled this lovely array of free quilt blocks to inspire and assist in your quilt creation – from easy quilt blocks to traditional quilt blocks to challenging quilt blocks, we’ve got free block patterns for every design need. Happy browsing through our free quilt block patterns galore!

Browse Quilt Blocks with Names Beginning with A Through HBrowse Quilt Blocks with Names Beginning with I Through QBrowse Quilt Blocks with Names Beginning with R Through Z
Card Trick Quilt BlockLily Quilt Block
Rose of Sharon Quilt Block

More Quilt Block Resources

Sew Easy Lessons

FREE Sew Easy Lessons eBook

Quilting Math: Tackling Triangles

Beginner Bootcamp Seam Allowance: You are SEW ACCURATE!

Setting Sail for Summer!

From Lonely Quilt Block to Finished Project

*Originally published October 9. 2017

Have a technical question?

 Contact Us

Join the conversation!

4 comments on “150+ Free Quilt Block Patterns

    • Tiffany Warble says:

      Mary,
      Hello! Each block is available individually to download in this particular set. You’d find the one you wanted, click through that block, and either the full instructions or download will be available on that page.

      I also wanted to let you know this was a page I have on my list to attend to once some functionality is fixed on the site. That fix should make this experience much better (with less clicks to get to the free blocks). If you have any trouble at all once you give that a try, let me know!

      Best,
      Tiffany
      The Quilting Company Team

    • Tiffany Warble says:

      Verna,
      Once you click through to each of the three possible categories (blocks a-h and i-o for example) you should be able to click on any block you wish to get and download from the block page. If there are any you are having trouble with be sure to let us know right away!

      Best,
      Tiffany
      The Quilting Company Team

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest content, educational resources, promotions and special news from our partners.






Quilting Daily has the best resources for quilters, including magazines, videos, patterns, and more!