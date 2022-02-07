Welcome to our library of 150+ free quilt block patterns! We’ve compiled this lovely array of free quilt blocks to inspire and assist in your quilt creation – from easy quilt blocks to traditional quilt blocks to challenging quilt blocks, we’ve got free block patterns for every design need. Happy browsing through our free quilt block patterns galore!
|Browse Quilt Blocks with Names Beginning with A Through H
|Browse Quilt Blocks with Names Beginning with I Through Q
|Browse Quilt Blocks with Names Beginning with R Through Z
More Quilt Block Resources
Quilting Math: Tackling Triangles
Beginner Bootcamp Seam Allowance: You are SEW ACCURATE!
From Lonely Quilt Block to Finished Project
4 comments on “150+ Free Quilt Block Patterns”
sorry – clicked thru all pages – don’t see option to download
Mary,
Hello! Each block is available individually to download in this particular set. You’d find the one you wanted, click through that block, and either the full instructions or download will be available on that page.
I also wanted to let you know this was a page I have on my list to attend to once some functionality is fixed on the site. That fix should make this experience much better (with less clicks to get to the free blocks). If you have any trouble at all once you give that a try, let me know!
Best,
Tiffany
The Quilting Company Team
Cannot find anyway to download your free e-books. Cannot find any key to start download. Any suggests?
Verna,
Once you click through to each of the three possible categories (blocks a-h and i-o for example) you should be able to click on any block you wish to get and download from the block page. If there are any you are having trouble with be sure to let us know right away!
Best,
Tiffany
The Quilting Company Team