14 Valentine Patterns & Ideas

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and that means it’s the perfect time to start infusing lots of hearts and shades of red and pink into your quilting! We’ve been scouring our archives for some of our favorite Valentine patterns, quilt blocks, and other goodies and fell in love with this sweetheart of a compilation originally published back in 2017. We hope you fall in love with these beautiful quilted projects all over again, just like we did!

Whether you’re looking for quilted projects for your home or a gift to make for someone special, we have lots of great Valentine patterns and projects available. So, in honor of February 14th, we’ve gathered together 14 of our favorite Valentine quilting ideas from quilts and quilt blocks to table runners, placemats and other quilted goodness. There are even a handful of freebies included for you. Enjoy!

1. Love Chain Quilt Block

Diane Harris designed this heart quilt block for Quiltmaker’s 100 Blocks Volume 12. Isn’t it just the sweetest?

2. Bitty Love Quilt Block

What could be cuter than a Bitty Block heart? How about a row quilt featuring this Bitty Block?! The Little Bitty Love quilt pattern is the perfect way to display your Bitty Block hearts and other Bitty Blocks!

3. Floral Hearts Quilt Pattern

Designed by Meg Cupman, the Floral Hearts scrap quilt is perfect for floral fabrics and makes a wonderful Valentine gift for someone special or wall hanging for your home.

4. Two Hearts Placemats

Dress up your dinner table with this Valentine quilted placemat pattern designed by Diane Nagle.

5. Starry Heart Quilt Block

This creative quilt block is Starry Heart by Elizabeth Balderrama and Kate Colleran for Quiltmaker’s 100 Blocks Volume 10.

6. Valentine Treats

If you’re looking to give out little Valentine treats to your loved ones this year, this project designed by Patrick Lose is perfect for you! A clever pocket on the back of these sweet hanging hearts conceal a treat for your Valentine.

7. Duets Quilt

Of course we can’t leave out the cover quilt from the Quiltmaker January/February 2016 issue! This twin-size heart quilt was designed by Eileen Fowler and is made with just two easy quilt blocks.

8. Hearts Afloat Quilt

Easy-to-piece quilt blocks adorn this cheerful throw quilt designed by Bev Getschel. And don’t you just love that pretty heart scalloped border?

9. Pretty in Pink Table Runner

This runner by Patrick Lose is adorned with applique hearts you can embroider by hand or machine. What could be sweeter?

10. Pieces of My Heart Quilt Block

We just can’t get enough of heart quilt blocks! This is Pieces of My Heart by Melva Nolan for Quiltmaker’s 100 Blocks Volume 8.

11. Heart-to-Heart Quilt Pattern

Make a scrappy wall quilt for your favorite valentine with this pattern designed by Anelie Belden. It’s featured in the Quiltmaker January/February 2013 issue.

12. Tangled Hearts Quilt Block

Teresa Rawson designed this Tangled Hearts quilt block for Quiltmaker’s 100 Blocks Volume 10. Isn’t this design just fabulous?

13. Love Squared Quilt Block

This lovely quilt block is Love Squared designed by Julie Comstock. This block is featured in Quiltmaker’s 100 Blocks Volume 6.

14. Nine-Patch Heart Quilt Block

Get instant gratification with free instructions and diagrams. Use this fun and sweet Nine-Patch Heart in your next quilt!

15. *BONUS* FREE Teardrop Hearts

As a special bonus, here’s a free heart machine quilting motif you can use to add a lovely finish to your Valentine quilting projects.

Happy Valentine’s Quilting!

Your friends at Quilting Daily